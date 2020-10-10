65% of Spokane’s COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

TUMWATER, Wash. — Roughly 65% of Spokane’s COVID-19 deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

An updated report from Monday shows, of the 176 Spokane residents who have died from the virus, 114 were residing in long-term care facilities within the state. The DOH clarifies the reported deaths are linked to which county the person was from; not the facility they were staying at when they died.

The report also shows 682 Spokane residents within long-term facilities have tested positive for the virus. As of Friday, a total of 7,753 cases have been reported in Spokane County.

King County has seen the highest number of positive cases, with 2,504 people at facilities testing positive.

Statewide, 1,184 COVID-19 deaths have been linked to the facilities.

