63-year-old Walla Walla man arrested for rape, possession of child porn

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla Police Department announced that a 63-year-old resident has been taken into custody for rape and and possessing child porn.

According to Sergeant Gunner Fulmer, back in 2020 a Walla Walla Major Crimes detective started looking into the case.

By January of 2021, detectives were able to get a search warrant to inspect the suspect’s home.

During their search of the home on Hobson Street, detectives says they found incriminating evidence.

“Detectives located a substantial amount of child pornography and information indicating sexual assault of a minor child,” said Sergeant Fulmer.

According to WWPD, the suspect, 63-year-old Walla Walla resident Timothy Lee Palmer, admitted to detectives to viewing child porn and to having sexual relations with a juvenile victim.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Palmer at a motel on Melrose Street in Walla Walla.

He was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on charges of rape of a child in the first degree, child molestation in the first degree, distribution of obscene depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct and possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.