63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Spokane Co. Monday, no new deaths

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning.

The new cases come one day after Spokane County reported its highest single-day rise in cases; the SRHD reported 98 new confirmed cases on Sunday.

There have been no reported deaths in the county for more than a week.

People in the 20-29 age group continue to make up the largest percentage of cases across Spokane County. As of Monday, 502 people in that demographic have contracted the virus, making up 29 percent of all cases. The 30-39 age group makes up the second-highest percentage of cases at 16 percent or 278 total cases.

More information on the breakdown of cases can be found here.

