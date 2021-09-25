624 SPS students and staff in quarantine

SPOKANE, Wash.– The number of students and staff quarantining within Spokane Public Schools continues to go up week after week.

On Friday, Sept. 24, the district reported there were 624 people quarantining. They could be quarantined because they tested positive or were exposed to somebody who has.

The good news is only six positive cases reported by the school district have originated from inside a school. Overall, 109 cases were reported.

SPS reported 149 students and staff had been exposed. That means those people had close contact with a confirmed case inside a school building.

You can find the Spokane Public School’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

