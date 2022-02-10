6-year-old Newport boy dies in snowmobile crash

by Erin Robinson

NEWPORT, Idaho — A 6-year-old Newport boy was killed, and his father was injured in a snowmobile crash Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the crash on Conklin Meadows Road to find the snowmobile rolled over.

David Betz and his young son were found pinned underneath. Authorities said Betz was able to work himself free and call for help.

Medical aids tried to save the boy, but he died at the scene. Betz was treated for hypothermia.

The preliminary investigation shows no signs of negligence or impairment in the crash.

