6 GOP chairs call for Rep. Newhouse to resign due to impeachment vote

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

HOGP FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019 file photo Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Newhouse came out in favor of impeaching Trump over last week's riot at the Capitol.

BENTON CO., Wash. — Six GOP chairs have called for Representative Dan Newhouse to resign in the wake of his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

In a letter, chairs from Grant, Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Adams and Douglas Counties said Newhouse’s vote to impeach Trump went against his responsibility to represent his constituents.

Ahead of his vote, Newhouse released a statement saying there was no excuse for Trump’s actions ahead of and on the day of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“A vote against his impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital. It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction. He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our offices were overwhelmed. Our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office,” Newhouse said.

Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA 3rd District) also voted to impeach Trump. The third Republican House member from Washington, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA 5th District), voted against impeachment.

In their letter, county chairs said impeachment is reserved only for “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” which they believe did not happen in this case.

“Obviously, you did not sufficiently consult with those you are elected to represent. Based on our received emails, texts and phone communications, the majority of your constituents in the 4th Congressional District Republican party felt betrayed by your vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump. Your defense of your impeachment vote is not adequate for the charge. It is impossible to defend the indefensible. You have promoted your own personal agenda, with complete disregard to the citizens who elected you in the Fourth Congressional District of Washington,” the letter said.

The chairs said they now question Newhouse’s ability to represent his constituents and are calling for his resignation.

Newhouse has been in the House since 2015 and most recently won his re-election in November 2020. His current term ends in 2023.

RELATED: Rep. Newhouse says he will vote to impeach President Trump

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.