6 Gonzaga women’s basketball players fall ill with stomach bug ahead of WCC championship game

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Gonzaga Guard Jill Townsend scores during a 2019 game against St. Mary's.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Six players on the Gonzaga women’s basketball team came down with a stomach bug early Tuesday morning, just hours before tipoff in the West Coast Conference championship game.

A spokesperson for the team said all players tested negative for COVID and were determined to have gastroenteritis.

Three starters, LeAnne Wirth, Cierra Walker and Jill Townsend, were among those players feeling ill. But, Walker and Townsend rallied in the first quarter of the game.

Their opponents, BYU, were aware of the situation before the game started, but both teams agreed to play.

This is a developing story.

