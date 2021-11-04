6 dogs killed in Spangle shed fire, no firefighters injured

by Olivia Roberts

SPANGLE, Wash. — Six dogs were killed in an outbuilding fire near W First St and S Rock St in Spangle Thursday morning.

According to Spokane County Fire District 3, one dog was able to escape the flames.

No firefighters were injured, and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby properties.

Crews are working to put out hotspots.

The shed is a total loss.

