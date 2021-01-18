6 Canada geese were shot and dumped along Snake River

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Canada geese were shot and left to waste for the second time this winter along the Snake River in Minidoka County.

Idaho Fish and Game says officers found six Canada geese dumped and left to waste along the Snake River on Jan. 16. These birds were dumped in the same spot that nine other geese were found in late December, CBS2 News reported.

Both times officers found the birds completely intact with no meat taken off.

“The fact that someone has deliberately dumped Canada geese twice, in the same location is appalling,” said Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska. “This is a blatant case of wasting game, which is very disturbing, especially if this is the same individual or individuals who are responsible.”

The geese were found off of 200 North on the north bank of the Snake River, west of Minidoka Dam at the old Jackson bridge.

