5th graders show off Final Four swag

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just in time for the Final Four showdown between Gonzaga University and UCLA, 5th graders at Browne and Garfield Elementary schools received Zag sweatshirts from the district’s Hoodie Project and show off their inner Zag.

The Spokane Public Schools Facebook page said that the Hoodie Project hands out special sweatshirts to Title 1 students to help them start thinking about their post-SPS future and whether they want to attend a 2- or 4-year college, go into the trades, or enlist in the military.

Browne (blue hoodies) and Garfield (red hoodies) were among other Title 1 elementary schools to have received hoodies from area colleges this year.

Donors included WSU Pullman, Eastern Washington University, Gonzaga University, Community Colleges of Spokane, City of Spokane Police Department, BECU, Fairwinds Spokane, Spokane Police Activities League, Associated Builders and Contractors Inland Pacific Chapter, Big Fish NW Talent Representation and Numerica Credit Union, among others.

























