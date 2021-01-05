57% of COVID-19 deaths in Spokane Co. linked to nursing homes, report says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Long-term facilities continue to drive Spokane County’s COVID-19 death rate; 373 people in the county have died from the virus. Of those, 213 were either a resident or employee at a nursing home, according to a report obtained by 4 News Now through a public records request.

As of Dec. 29, 2020, more than 1,600 people at a long-term care facility contracted the coronavirus. It’s important to note that this number provided by the Spokane Regional Health District includes probable cases. However, this number may not be completely up to date due to the case load, SRHD said.

Out of the 213 long-term care facility deaths, Royal Park has had 24 deaths, the most in the county reported by SRHD. Not far behind is Sullivan Park with 21 deaths.

There is a discrepancy in the numbers between SRHD and the state Department of Health. According to the state’s long-term care report, Spokane County has had 189 deaths connected to long-term care facilities. This number was updated on Dec. 31, 2020. 4 News Now has reached out to the health district about the discrepancy.

At Royal Park, 118 people have been diagnosed with the virus, the most out of any facility in the county. Franklin Hills Health and Rehab has recorded 79 cases.

These numbers come as vaccines slowly start to head into long-term care facilities. Touchmark at South Hill administered about 125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week. On Tuesday, its facility will administer about 120 vaccines to its workers and residents.

