Spokane Police say car break-ins on the rise

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department says car break-ins are on the rise, especially in the downtown area.

Security footage taken a block away from the Davenport Hotel shows a man walking by a blue car twice before smashing in a window. He then steals a bag from inside of it.

The business that shared the video has reported multiple other break-ins as well.

Police say between Jan. 1 and Feb 26 of this year car break-ins went up 441-percent compared to last year.

Officers want to remind everyone to lock their cars and keep valuables out of view.

