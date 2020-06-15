50-year-old man dies in Spirit Lake crash

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A 50-year-old man was killed in crash near Spirit Lake on Sunday evening.

The Idaho State Police responded to the crash on Highway 54 near Red Dell Loop around 7:15 p.m.

ISP said Christopher W. Peterson was speeding and overcorrected, causing his car to go off the side of the road.

Peterson was ejected from the vehicle and passed away at the scene.

The investigation is underway and led by the ISP.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.