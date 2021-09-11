Spokane Public Schools reports 50 positive COVID-19 cases for its students and staff, says all cases originated outside of classrooms
SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Public Schools has been back in session for just over a week and is tracking multiple COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, the school said there were 50 confirmed cases and 16 student and staff exposures. All 50 of these cases originated outside of the classroom, the school district said.
There are 296 people in quarantine, according to SPS. School district leaders noted that somebody can be in quarantine for a case that didn’t happen in the school system.
The first day of classes for Spokane Public Schools was Sept. 2.
The school district released a dashboard that had the number of cases reported.
