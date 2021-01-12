50 mph wind gusts possible over the next few days – Mark
We’re already starting to see the wind pick up across the region and it will get even stronger as the day continues.
A strong system hitting the coast will bring rain throughout today and up to 55 mph wind gusts tonight into Wednesday.
These strong winds could cause some issues – expect possible power outages, downed trees and structural damage as a result. They definitely could cause some travel issues, as well.
A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight and continues through Wednesday at 7 p.m.
As for temperatures, we’re sitting above average and warmer temperatures are on the way.
