50/50 weekend: half sunny, half showery -Kris

If you feel a little windblown on this Friday evening, the winds will be dying down overnight, and the last of some rain and snow showers will taper off. That sets the stage for a GORGEOUS Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies to start the day. It will be a chilly start, with temperatures in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s, which is still a bit cool for this time of year. The clouds will increase late in the day, and those clouds will bring more snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Rain and snow showers will continue off and on through the second half of the weekend.

After several days of below average temperatures, warmer, sunnier weather is on the way for next week! Expect a warming trend that takes our temperatures up into the lower 60s by Thursday.