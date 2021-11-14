5 safely escape Hillyard house fire

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Guido Jansen on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five people were able to safely escape a house fire in Hillyard early Sunday morning.

The homeowner told firefighters they found fire in the wall of their home. The cause was later determined to be electrical.

Firefighters kept the fire to an area that had already burned and were able to help save other items inside the home.

The house, however, remains uninhabitable until repairs are made.

