5 Inland Northwest hikes to take now that warm days are here

Warmer days are here and that means it’s time to grab your boots, pack up your trail mix and hit the trails.

Eastern Washington and North Idaho are home to a slew of great hikes, with different levels of difficulty for every type of hiker.

Here are some recommendations if you’re looking to opt outside.

Quartz Mountain Lookout Trail – Mt. Spokane State Park

Head to Mt. Spokane State Park to hike to the old Quartz Mountain fire lookout. This 4.5-mile trail ends in a panoramic view of Spokane. In the late summer months, huckleberries can be found growing all across the park.

Scotchman Peak – Bonner County

Scotchman Peak Trail #65 will take you to the highest point in Bonner County. The elevation gain is about 3,700 feet over four miles (one way!), but the views are worth it. Once you get to the top, you’ll find a panoramic view of Lake Pend Oreille. You’ll likely have some visitors, too. Mountain goats are often spotted by hikers.

Bowl and Pitcher – Riverside State Park

This hike takes you across the swinging bridge into a 2.1 mile loop. It’s a good option for those looking for a quick hike (great for kids!) and stunning scenery. You’ll have a great view of the Spokane River and the large basalt structures that rise out of the water.

Antoine Peak — Spokane Valley

Antoine Peak offers 360-degree views from its 3,373-foot summit. This nice conservation area is home to critters, though. Enjoy the views over Liberty Lake and Spokane Valley!

Saltese Uplands Conservation Area — Liberty Lake

This is a great hike for those looking to bring their kids. This is an easy hike, with some moderate stretches. You’ll hike around to find great views of the lake.