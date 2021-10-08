#4ThePeople: What questions do you have for candidates in the November election?

by Erin Robinson

Election season is upon us! This November, your vote will determine the future of city councils and the path forward at local schools.

The 4 News Now team is again launching “#4ThePeople,” a project dedicated to answering your questions about candidates and where they stand on issues.

Do you have a question you would like answered? Submit it below and we will take a look into it.

