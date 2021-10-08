#4ThePeople: What questions do you have for candidates in the November election?

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Erin Robinson
Election season is upon us! This November, your vote will determine the future of city councils and the path forward at local schools. 

The 4 News Now team is again launching “#4ThePeople,” a project dedicated to answering your questions about candidates and where they stand on issues. 

Do you have a question you would like answered? Submit it below and we will take a look into it. 

