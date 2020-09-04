#4ThePeople: What issues matter to you most this election cycle?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

You already know, 2020 has been a year like no other. This election season will be like nothing we’ve ever experienced. So, we’re not going to cover it the same way.

This election, it’s all about YOU. Our forefathers said “We the people…” – our coverage is #4ThePeople. YOU are the people.

As we plan our coverage, we want you to tell us what matters to you when you cast your vote. Share your thoughts, ask your questions and we’ll investigate where the candidates stand on those issues. We’ll do it through investigation, interviews and good ol’ fashioned journalism.

We invite you to share your thoughts and let us go to work for you! We’ll answer the questions online and on TV. If you share your contact information, we may even reach out personally as well. We can’t do this without you and we look forward to empowering you with information that helps you decide where to cast your vote in November.

