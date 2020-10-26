#4ThePeople: What issue or race on the ballot are you most passionate about?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

The election is just a week away and there is still time to vote in both Washington and Idaho.

We want to know – What issue or race on the ballot are you most passionate about? Do you have any questions about those issues or races? Submit them in the link below and we’ll do our best to get them answered.

