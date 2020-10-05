#4ThePeople: What if I can’t sign my ballot?

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ballot security remains a top issue for voters.

Here is one concern a 4 News Now viewer brought up about signature safety — they wrote in, saying they have a condition which makes it hard for them to write their own signature, which also makes it hard to read.

That got us wondering what happens when people have suffered strokes or are dealing with Parkinson’s disease.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said that the state has already taken this into consideration. If you or a loved one find yourself in a situation where you are unable to sign, this is where witness signatures come into play.

You can find it on the back of your ballot envelope on the bottom left corner.

Do your best to make a mark on the voter signature line, then have two other people vouch for you and sign in the witness boxes.

Like every other ballot, each will get examined by employees at the Spokane County Elections Office.

“All the signatures are matched by humans,” said Dalton. “So, the signatures come up on the computer screen and humans are making that comparison.”

Dalton said that about 1 percent of the ballots come in with a signature problem, but not all is lost when it comes to those votes.

When that happens, Dalton says the Elections Office will send those voters a letter with instructions on how to correct the problem.

