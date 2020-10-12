#4ThePeople: What do you want to know about Kootenai County’s proposed vehicle registration fee?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters in Kootenai County will vote on a proposed vehicle registration fee in the upcoming election.

If passed, the $50 fee would be used toward several transportation projects with the goal of improving traffic congestion.

What questions to do you have about the proposed fee? Submit them below and 4 News Now will do our best to get them answered.

