#4ThePeople: Now that comprehensive sex ed is the law in Washington, what questions do you have about your kids will be learning?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Voters approved a sex education referendum on Tuesday, meaning the comprehensive curriculum is now the law in Washington.

The curriculum focuses mostly on consent and relationships, which are already taught in Spokane Public Schools.

But now that the referendum has been upheld, 4 News Now wants to know what questions you have about the curriculum? Submit them in the form below and we will do our best to answer them.

READ: #4ThePeople: Your questions answered about Washington’s sex ed bill

WA Referendum 90 – Sex Education 3,442,236 80.3% precincts reporting

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.