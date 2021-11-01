#4ThePeople: Lish, Zappone offer their takes to fix Spokane’s housing crisis

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Housing is a high-stake issue for everyone who wants a seat at City Hall.

City Council candidate Mike Lish, who is running in district three, is getting a lot of financial support from realtors who want to see him elected.

“They know that I understand it, and I can bring that perspective to City Council that we don’t have right now,” Lish said.

Lish says he’s bringing a fresh perspective to a crisis that has been brewing for years, which is why some of those direct stakeholders are supporting him.

MORE: #4ThePeople: Your candidates for Coeur d’Alene Public School Board Zone 4

RELATED; Ideas from city council candidates to manage growth, help locals stay housed

“The can’s been kicked down the road for so many years on our housing. It’s time for action. It’s time to really look and dive down and do the stuff that isn’t necessarily expedient but needs to be done to help alleviate this problem,” Lish said.

Some of his ideas to address the local housing crisis are to speed up permitting and update zoning to create more options for families.

“What we need to do is really start looking at the policies and how they affect how we build, where we build and what we can build,” Lish said.

Meantime, his opponent Zack Zappone thinks he has the best ideas to help fix the issues in his district.

“We want to make our community more walkable and livable, using public transit and investing in that and investing in neighborhoods where you don’t have to drive across town to get to the grocery store,” Zappone said.

He also wants to update zoning and encourage building within the city.

READ: Voter Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2021 General Election

Both candidates, however, disagree on where these new homes should go.

“We don’t want more sprawl in our city. We want it along the transit lines where we have the infrastructure to support it,” Zappone said.

“We’re only going to be able to find so much density, so many places to build in Spokane,” Lish said. “Eventually, we’re going to have to talk about that conversation of sprawling out.”

The National Association of Realtors and Washington Realtors Political Action Committee have invested nearly $250,000 in Spokane’s City Council races.

It’s a record amount of money that shows just how important the house issue is in Spokane.

Another candidate for City Council, Jonathan Bingle, has also received financial support from the Realtors Association. He is running against Naghmana Sherazi to represent Northeast Spokane.

RELATED: #4ThePeople: Meet the Mead School Board candidates

MORE: #4ThePeople: Get to know the 4 candidates running for the Spokane School Board

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.