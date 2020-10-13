#4ThePeople: If my name and signature have changed, will my ballot still be counted?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the ways Washington state cracks down on voter fraud and ensures a safe vote-by-mail election is through signatures. But, what happens if your signature changes?

Viewer Nick McKinney reached out to 4 News Now with the following question about his new signature:

“If I got married within the past year and have changed my name, my signature on my primary election ballot would of course no longer match what is on file. Will my ballot be counted?”

4 News Now took McKinney’s question to the experts to get the answer and the short answer is no, if you don’t take any action.

But, there is an easy solution in order to make sure your vote is counted this election.

County elections offices across Washington have a copy of your signature on file and use it to match the signature on the ballot you submit each election. If they do not match, the elections office will flag it and put your ballot aside until they can get in contact with you to assess what happened.

“As far as mismatched signature, it ends up being less than one percent [of ballots] and that could be a legitimate mismatch where there’s two different people signing it. Or it could actually be the voter, but their signature has changed so much it no longer matches and that does happen,” said Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton.

Here is what you need to do if your signature has changed.

First, update your voter registration to make sure it has your correct last name.

Then, you will need to do a signature update. Call your local elections office and tell them you want to do so. They will walk you through the process, which includes filling out a paper voter registration form. These are available on your county elections site or through the Secretary of State’s website. This will need to be mailed or hand-delivered to your elections office.

“Use the same form, but include the previous name in the designated space near the bottom of the form,” Dalton said.

Since the upcoming election is so close, any changes to someone’s voter registration record will generate a replacement ballot. That said – no matter how many the elections office receives, only one will count.

