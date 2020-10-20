#4ThePeople: I got a replacement ballot but already submitted one, do I fill it out?

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you received a replacement ballot, even after you already sent a ballot in? If you’re wondering what to do next, we took that question to the county auditor.

One viewer reached out to 4 News Now, saying: “Today I received a replacement ballot for Washington. I have already sent in my ballot in last week, why did I receive another ballot? Am I supposed to fill this one out, is the first one void?”

The short answer is this: if you get a replacement ballot, fill it out and return it, even if you have also sent one in.

“The voter received a replacement ballot because the voter either requested one or there was a change in the voter’s registration record,” explains county auditor Vicky Dalton. “If the voter made a change in their driver’s license record, that change can generate a new ballot.”

Other changes that can generate a new ballot include a new address, a name change or a change in military status.

If you have already sent out a ballot, and you get a new one, previous ballots you have submitted are placed on hold. The Elections Office will not process it and will wait for your “active” ballot to come in — if it never comes, then they will process the ballot on hold.

If the signature does not match on the “hold” ballot, it will not be processed.

“We’ve noticed that some voters are accidently clicking the ‘military’ status button when renewing their [Washington] driver’s license,” Dalton explained. “This generates a replacement ballot.”

Dalton further explained that this military status mistake has appeared frequently enough that other county auditors will be reaching out to the Department of Licensing about possibly redesigning their online pages.

