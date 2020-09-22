4ThePeople: How to register to vote in Washington and Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are planning to vote in the upcoming general election, the first step is to make sure you are registered.

Voters in Washington and Idaho can register or check their current status online, but there are certain deadlines to be aware of, which we will explain below.

Washington

To register to vote online, go to olvr.votewa.gov and select “Start.”

You must be a citizen of the United States with a current Washington State driver’s license, permit or ID Card. You will be asked a series of questions before submitting your information to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The election is on November 3, but the deadline to register online is October 26.

In Washington, you can register to vote in person up until 8 p.m. on Election Day (November 3). If you choose to do this, you will need to visit your County Elections Office. You can register at your elections office any day leading up to the election.

To check your voter status, go to voter.votewa.gov. Type in your first name, last name and date of birth.

Idaho

To register to vote online, go to elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ApplicationInstructions.aspx

Click the “Start” button and enter your information on the following pages. Items marked with an asterisk are mandatory.

You must be a citizen of the United States with a valid Idaho driver’s license or identification card. If you do not have the proper ID, you will need to fill out and sign a voter registration application and submit it to your local county clerk’s office by mail or in-person. If you mail this form, it must be postmarked by the 25th day prior to the election (October 9).

The deadline to register online and in-person in Idaho is October 9.

If you would like to check your voter status in Idaho, go to elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx. Type in your first name, last name and date of birth.

Do you have more questions about the upcoming election? Submit them below or by clicking here, and the 4 News Now team will get them answered.