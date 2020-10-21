#4ThePeople: Do I have to fill in every spot on my ballot? Is my ballot valid if I leave some questions blank?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Do I have to fill in every spot on the ballot? What if I’m undecided on an issue? Is my ballot valid if I leave some blank questions?

Julie, a voter in Spokane, reached out to 4 News Now to ask those very questions and in the spirit of our #4ThePeople coverage, we went in search of the answers.

RELATED: #4ThePeople

Here is what the Washington Secretary of State’s Office has to say:

Do I have to fill in every spot on the ballot?

According to the SOS, you can choose to skip any measures or offices you do not wish to vote in.

What if I’m undecided on an issue?

You can leave any measure blank, if you choose to do so. However, once you return your ballot, it is submitted and you are unable to make changes to it.

Additionally, you can only cast one vote for an office or issue, unless clearly indicated on your ballot. If more are selected than permitted by law, the votes will be considered an over vote and no votes will be recorded for that office or issue. In this case, the remainder of your ballot that is valid will be counted.

Is my ballot valid if I leave some blank questions?

Yes, it will still be valid. All the votes you do cast will be counted.

RELATED: #4ThePeople: I accidentally signed my spouse’s ballot, will it still get counted?

RELATED: #4ThePeople: If my name and signature have changed, will my ballot still be counted?

Do you have a question about your ballot? Submit it in the form below and 4 News Now will do our best to answer it.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.