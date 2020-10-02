#4ThePeople: Can I volunteer to help with the upcoming election?

SPOKANE, Wash. — A viewer reached out to 4 News Now asking how she could volunteer to help out with the upcoming election.

Workers at the Spokane County Elections Office said they are seeing lots of excitement about the election, but they are actually doing well with a full staff of employees.

When it comes to Spokane County, Auditor Vicky Dalton said they are not accepting volunteers. Anyone who works in the office and handles ballots must be an official employee, which means they go through screenings, trainings and evaluations.

“Even folks who only spend a few hours at the drop boxes, closing them on election night and picking them up, they have to go through the hiring and training processes,” Dalton said.

Many viewers have contacted 4 News Now with concerns about ballot safety, so this is just an extra layer of security you can keep in mind when you return your ballot.

Meantime in Idaho, people looking to help can sign up to be a poll worker. Poll workers must be Idahoans, over the age of 16 and are required to complete a training. These workers are compensated and are expected to work the full day on Election Day. If you are interested in being a poll worker, reach out to your county clerk’s office.

