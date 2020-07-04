4th of July weather worth celebrating! -Kris

Finally, we’ve declared independence from cool, showery weather! Let’s celebrate with a fabulous 4th of July weekend. It’s not going to be too hot or too cold; temperatures will be around average for the 4th of July Saturday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will not be a cloudless sky, as a weak front will bring a few high clouds to filter our sunshine. The sunshine returns full-force for Sunday, and our temperatures will climb a couple of degrees as a result.

Monday will likely be the warmest day of the 7-day forecast with highs in the lower 80s. Showery and cooler conditions could possibly return Monday evening and Tuesday. Temperatures will be near normal or a little bit below through the rest of next workweek.