4th grader hopes to visit all of Idaho’s 18 ski areas this year

Credit: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho — An Idaho 4th grader set a lofty goal of visiting every ski area across the state this winter.

Henry, of New Plymouth, is learning about Idaho state history in school and needed to come up with a project. His first idea was put on hold because of COVID, but he decided to learn about the history of local ski areas.

His mom, Becky, said he wrote to each resort to learn more about their histories and is now hitting the slopes himself. His plan is to write about his experience at each mountain.

There are 18 ski areas in Idaho and Henry has already hit 11 of them. He set out on his adventure during the second week of January and has already been to Bogus Basin, Brundage, Bald Mountain, Cottonwood Butte, Pomerelle, Magic Mountain, Sun Valley, Rotarun, Snowhaven and now Schweitzer.

Meet Henry. Henry is 4th grader from New Plymouth, Idaho. His goal is to visit all 18 of the Idaho ski areas this winter and write a paper on his experience. Schweitzer is number 11 for him. How many of the Idaho ski areas have you been to? @SkiIdaho pic.twitter.com/itc1XC27sx — Schweitzer Mountain (@SchweitzerID) January 25, 2021

By the end of the week, Henry will have also skied at Silver Mountain, Lookout Pass, Lost Trail and Chipmunk.

