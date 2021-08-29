49-time convicted felon arrested in Spokane, faces multiple charges

SPOKANE, Wash. — A convicted felon was arrested Sunday for violating no-contact orders in Spokane, and faces multiple felony charges.

At around 1 a.m., Spokane Police said they got a call of a possible domestic violence no-contact order violation at the 1500 block of W. Sharp Ave. Police went to the house to make sure the woman was safe. They heard arguing as they approached it.

Police said she answered the door and told police the suspect was inside. The suspect was taken into custody.

Suspect William Ogan, 39, was arrested for the violation and had an active warrant for third degree assault. He is a 49-time convicted felon.

Police said they had probable cause to arrest Ogan for the no-contact order violation, first degree burglary, and second degree assault stemming from a previous incident.

Police said Ogan’s prior convictions include taking a motor vehicle without permission, assault, riot-deadly weapon, robbery, residential burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and indecent exposure.

Spokane Police encourage anyone who involved in domestic violence to call 911 or visit the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition Resource Page.

