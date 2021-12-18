49° North opens for the season with new and improved features you’ll want to check out

by Emily Blume

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Freezing temperatures and slick roads are never fun in town. But there is a silver lining: great conditions at our ski resorts.

As of Friday, the slopes are back open at all five resorts in our area.

For day one at 49° North Mountain Resort, skiers have the new Northern Spirit Express to look forward to. The Dopplemayer high-speed quad will bring skiers up the mountain in just 7-minutes.

“It’s amazing! I was really amazed how it can slow down right when you get down, then pick speed up once you get going,” explained season pass holder Ilya Alekseed.

Customers were already impressed just a few hours in.

“Monumental day for 49 & skiers of the northwest,” said Director of Skier & Rider Services Rick Brown.

The previous chairlift took 15 minutes to lift skiers to the top of the mountain.

“We have been dreaming about this upgrade for a very long time,” said Brown, adding, “State of the art reliability, safety, speed, allows us to get skiers dispersed, out on the mountain.”

For those new to snow sports, that chair lift is one of the most feared parts, but they took that into account.

“Slows down so people can get off slowly and safely. I’m amazed by the way they designed it,” Alekseed pointed out.

He admits, after the first few runs, it was clear it had been a while.

“First time of the season, I don’t think I worked out enough. I’m cramping up. So slow little breaks on the way down are my suggestion.”

Beyond the lift, skiers have more to look forward to within the 2300 acres of slopes.

“They’ve got new challenges with the terrain, making those laps from top to bottom,” added Brown.

The team is thrilled to be open, and they’re optimistic for the (hopefully very snowy) season ahead.

“It feels great. All those things we deal with, daily life, stressors, it melts away for the day, and I kind of just feel like I’m on the clouds,” Alekseed described.

49° North Mountain Resort will be open 7 days per week till mid-January before closing on Wednesday and Thursday for the remainder of the season. The first lift goes up at 9:000 AM.

