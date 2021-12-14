49 Degrees North, Mt. Spokane to open Friday

by Erin Robinson

CHEWELAH, Wash. – Good news, powder fans. 49 Degrees North and Mt. Spokane are opening on Friday.

49 Degrees North is not only opening the mountain, but they are holding the grand opening for Northern Spirit Express. It’s the brand new high-speed quad chairlift.

“This is an historic moment, not just for the resort, but for the skiers and riders of Eastern Washington,” operators said in a release.

The mountain plans to operate Northern Spirit, Payday and the Gold Fever Conveyer from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional lifts and terrain will be opened depending on weather and conditions.

Over at Mt. Spokane, opening day is also set for Friday, but there will be limited operations.

Lift access will be limited to season pass holders, holiday campers, lessons and previously scheduled tickets only. The mountain is not selling lift tickets for limited opening days (December 17-21).

As more snow accumulates, new terrain and additional lifts will open.

Mountain operators have not yet determined when night skiing will open.

