Little signs bill loosening restrictions on concealed carry

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Visitors to Idaho 18 and over who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits under legislation signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican governor signed the bill Wednesday, according to information on his website.

Backers say the measure clears up confusion when people travel from rural areas to a city with a concealed firearm. Concealed carry is allowed in rural areas.

Opponents say it’s a bad idea to allow teenagers with no training to carry concealed handguns in cities.

