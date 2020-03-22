First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Whitman County Public Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on the Palouse.

According to Pullman Radio News, the patient is a female in her 20s and has recovered. She is self-isolating at home.

Whitman County Public Health is working to identify anyone who may have an exposure risk because of contact with this person.

This is the first case of coronavirus in the county.

