Idaho Foodbank, Dept. of Education providing free meals for children statewide

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

The Idaho Foodbank is providing free meals for children statewide.

Children up to age 18 can pick up meals at any of the approved sites, regardless of enrollment.

The Idaho State Department of Education says that children must be physically present to receive a meal, and people are encouraged to check with each school pickup area for service times.

For North Idaho residents, there are several pickup locations:

Post Falls

River City Middle School

Post Falls High School

Ponderosa Elementary School

Coeur d’Alene

Ramsey Elementary

Borah Elementary

Winton Elementary

Bryan Elementary

930 N. 15th Street

Fernan Elementary

Northwest Expedition Academy

Skyway Elementary

Hayden

Atlas Elementary

Rathdrum

Lakeland Junior High

For a full list of meal distribution sites, visit the Idaho State Department of Health map here.

