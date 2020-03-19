Idaho Foodbank, Dept. of Education providing free meals for children statewide
The Idaho Foodbank is providing free meals for children statewide.
Children up to age 18 can pick up meals at any of the approved sites, regardless of enrollment.
The Idaho State Department of Education says that children must be physically present to receive a meal, and people are encouraged to check with each school pickup area for service times.
For North Idaho residents, there are several pickup locations:
Post Falls
- River City Middle School
- Post Falls High School
- Ponderosa Elementary School
Coeur d’Alene
- Ramsey Elementary
- Borah Elementary
- Winton Elementary
- Bryan Elementary
- 930 N. 15th Street
- Fernan Elementary
- Northwest Expedition Academy
- Skyway Elementary
Hayden
- Atlas Elementary
Rathdrum
- Lakeland Junior High
For a full list of meal distribution sites, visit the Idaho State Department of Health map here.
