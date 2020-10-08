46 people connected to Lake City High School in quarantine

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly 50 people connected to Lake City High School are quarantined as of Wednesday.

According to the Coeur d’Alene School District’s coronavirus dashboard, 46 people – including both staff and students — are in quarantine because of two COVID-19 cases.

The district has information about the number of isolated people on its website, but as of Wednesday, had removed the part of the dashboard that included the number of positive cases.

The district returned to full in-person learning earlier this week.

