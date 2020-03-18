Ninth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Idaho

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts, Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced a ninth confirmed case of coronavirus in the state Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, no cases have been reported in North Idaho.

According to the IDHW, 76 people have been monitored for COVID-19, past and present, by Idaho public health. Thirty-nine of those people are no longer being monitored. Nearly 300 have been tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, including four Oregon residents and one Montana resident.

Find the latest on the coronavirus from IDHW here.

RELATED: Idaho reports eighth confirmed case of COVID-19

RELATED: Idaho’s virus cases reach 5, gov declines to close schools

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.