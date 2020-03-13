Spokane Police looking for domestic violence suspect, possibly armed

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department needs help finding a domestic violence suspect.

They are looking for Brian Suominen, who they say is possibly armed and dangerous. Suominen has been charged with domestic violence first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, and violating a domestic violence order of protection.

The Police Department urges that no one approach him, and if you see him to immediately call 911, or call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

