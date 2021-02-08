4,000 vaccine appointments at Spokane Arena to open Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is week three of the Spokane Arena mass vaccination center, and CHAS Health says they will be opening up 4,000 vaccine appointments on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The vaccination scheduling process has been a headache for hundreds of families in Spokane, as these precious appointments are often booked through the week within a mere hour of opening.

This morning, we got an update from @CHAS_health on vaccinations for the week ahead. * 4,000 appointments will open up Tuesday at 5:00 PM.

* Appointments on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, & following Tuesday (800 each day).

* Registration by phone & web.@kxly4news — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) February 8, 2021

Traffic jams and long wait times marred the first day of the site’s opening, but has since calmed down. As more people get the vaccine, more of those spots will open up; paired with this increase in vaccine doses becoming available from the federal government, the whole process looks to become much easier in the coming weeks.

This week, CHAS Health — which manages the Spokane Arena vaccine site — will administer 800 doses per day between Wednesday–Saturday.

RELATED: Nearly 5,000 people have been vaccinated at the Spokane Arena

