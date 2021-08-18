40 Washington superintendents ask Inslee, DOH to reconsider ‘one size fits all’ COVID protocol for schools

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA , Wash. — School leaders from across Washington have signed a letter asking Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington Department of Health to reconsider COVID protocol for smaller school districts in the state.

The letter, signed by 40 superintendents Wednesday, is in response to updated school guidelines. In July, Inslee announced that all K-12 students, employees and staff will be required to wear masks this fall. He added that it is a legal requirement and schools that do not comply with the rule could lose state funding.

“Schools play a crucial role in the health of our communities, and being educators and not health care professionals, we will follow these requirements as best we can in the midst of a very challenging situation,” the letter read.

The letter asks the governor and the DOH to consider the following:

Better and more timely communication to school leaders

More information and specific acknowledgment of the social/emotional impact mask mandates and other mitigation strategies are having on students

The creation of local metrics that provide school districts with the ability to move forward with mask removal if their local reality allows it

4 News Now reached out to several local superintendents for clarity on the requests. In response, Deer Park Superintendent Travis Hanson said, “One size is rarely ever a fit for all the schools in our state – we’re asking for the guidance and rules to reflect that.”

“It’s our belief that the aforementioned will provide some much-needed hope to our students, families, and staff as we continue to deal with these challenging, impactful, and rotten circumstances,” Hanson said.

