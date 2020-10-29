40-percent of Kootenai Co. voters have cast their ballots
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — 40-percent of Kootenai County residents have cast their ballots, and people are still lined up to vote.
The Elections Department says a record number of people have turned out through early voting and absentee ballots alike. Out of 103,363 registered voters in Kootenai County, 41,397 have cast their ballots.
