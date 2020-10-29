40-percent of Kootenai Co. voters have cast their ballots

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — 40-percent of Kootenai County residents have cast their ballots, and people are still lined up to vote.

The Elections Department says a record number of people have turned out through early voting and absentee ballots alike. Out of 103,363 registered voters in Kootenai County, 41,397 have cast their ballots.

Early voters are lining up in Kootenai County. Here are the latest numbers from the Elections Department:

• 7,473 have voted early

• 33,924 absentee ballots have been returned

• 103,363 are registered to vote in Kootenai County @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/qHeM99e15X — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) October 29, 2020

