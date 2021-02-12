40 horses, cows seized in animal cruelty case out of southwest Spokane County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Forty animals, including horses and cows, were seized in an animal cruelty case out of southwest Spokane County.

SCRAPS animal protection officers rescued 24 full-size horses, eight miniature horses, five full-size cows and three miniature cows from the property.

In a post, SCRAPS said the animals were in “deplorable” conditions and their bodies bear the consequences of prolonged neglect. Deceased horses and cows, which dogs were allowed to feed on, were also found throughout the property.

SCRAPS is now investigating the property owners for various animal cruelty violations, including operating an illegal commercial kennel.

