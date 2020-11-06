4 years in limbo: Spokane family demands action from federal government for delaying adopted daughter’s immigration process

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane family, in limbo for four years, is suing the federal government over the immigration status of the daughter they adopted from Nigeria.

Joy Akaegbu-Cleveland was born in Nigeria. In 2014, she was adopted by Charles Cleveland and Joyce McCown. Cleveland is an attorney and McCown is a retired Washington State Court of Appeals judge.

According to the complaint filed in federal court this week, Joy was recruited by U.S. basketball coaches and brought to Spokane in 2013. She was enrolled in private school on an F-1 student visa. Her host family, Cleveland and McCown, adopted Joy in 2014 before Joy was 16 years old.

The complaint says Cleveland filed an application for Joy to become a permanent resident of the United States as an adopted child of a U.S. citizen. The couple says they were told that if they adopted Joy before she was 16, she could be a U.S. citizen. According to the complaint, “that advice proved erroneous.” The complaint also says the family withdrew the original request and began a new process with proper immigration paperwork.

Joy was a standout athlete at Gonzaga Prep; her senior year, the team went 27-0 and won the state championship. The lawsuit says she was recruited by more than 70 colleges and universities. She ended up at the University of California-Irvine where she played basketball. She graduated this year with honors and is now in graduate school. Last month, she was the subject of a student spotlight article about her work with social justice reform.

All this time, her status as a legal, permanent resident of the United States has been in limbo.

The lawsuit is aimed at the United States, the Department of Homeland Security and several people who work at the agency, including acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf.

It also names Chrysta Stock, the Spokane Field Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

According to the documents, Joy’s adoption was finalized in Nigeria and in the United States on Feb. 20, 2014, four days before she turned 16. A Washington birth certificate has been issued for Joy and is included in the official record.

The suit says the application to become a permanent resident was sent to the U..S. government on October 17, 2016. A year later, the couple received a Request for Evidence, which they provided in December of that year.

The complaint details multiple inquiries the couple made about the status of the application. On December 29, 2019, they received a reply that said “You should receive a decision or notice of other action within 60 days of the date in this letter.”

“No decision has been rendered to date,” according to the complaint.

“The amount of delay in this case has been more than significant. The lack of decision has forced Joy to put her life on hold and live in uncertainty as well as Charles and Joyce to deal with the uncertainty of current immigration policies and potential deportation of Joy. Joy’s ability to travel has also been affected,” the complaint reads.

According to the suit, Joy “has no criminal record, has not been detained, arrested or convicted of any crime during her over 6 years in the United States, nor does she have any criminal record in her native country of Nigeria, nor in any other country in the world.”

The suit contends that the government and its agents have “willfully and unreasonably failed to adjudicate Joy’s immigration petitions” and have denied Joy and her parents of their rights.

It calls the lack of action “a breach of the Defendants statutory duties” and calls on the Defendants to act on the petitions in the next 30 days.

As of Friday afternoon, the government has not responded to the lawsuit.