4-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 4-year-old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a house fire earlier this week.

Michael LeRoy Kane II passed away late Tuesday night and had been in critical condition at the hospital since Sunday.

Six people were inside the home near Illinois and Morton when it caught fire.

Fire officials aid the fire was accidental and caused by having a combustible item too close to a fireplace.

