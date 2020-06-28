4 Things To Do This Week; activities for you and your family during COVID-19
We know—quarantines and pandemics aren’t anyone’s idea of a good time, but it isn’t all bad news. That’s why we’re putting together a list of things for you and your family to do during this uncertain time.
Every week, we’ll add to the list!
4 Things To Do This Week:
(June 29–July 5)
- Take a hike at state and county parks
- Tune in to a virtual Camp Reed camp session
- Ride bikes along the Centennial Trail
- Visit the Kendall Yards night market—just don’t forget your mask!
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.