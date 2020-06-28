4 Things To Do This Week; activities for you and your family during COVID-19

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

We know—quarantines and pandemics aren’t anyone’s idea of a good time, but it isn’t all bad news. That’s why we’re putting together a list of things for you and your family to do during this uncertain time.

Every week, we’ll add to the list!

4 Things To Do This Week:

(June 29–July 5)

Take a hike at state and county parks

Tune in to a virtual Camp Reed camp session

Here’s a little sneak peak of all the fun that is to come this summer! Reminder: Virtual Camp Reed starts tomorrow & is FREE to everyone! Zoom links will be posted daily on social media & can also be found on our website. We can’t wait to see you! #itsthebest #virtualcamp Posted by YMCA Camp Reed on Sunday, June 28, 2020

Ride bikes along the Centennial Trail

Visit the Kendall Yards night market—just don’t forget your mask!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.