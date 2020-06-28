4 Things To Do This Week; activities for you and your family during COVID-19

4 News Now Staff
Posted:
by 4 News Now Staff

We know—quarantines and pandemics aren’t anyone’s idea of a good time, but it isn’t all bad news. That’s why we’re putting together a list of things for you and your family to do during this uncertain time.

Every week, we’ll add to the list!

4 Things To Do This Week:

(June 29–July 5)

Here’s a little sneak peak of all the fun that is to come this summer! Reminder: Virtual Camp Reed starts tomorrow & is FREE to everyone! Zoom links will be posted daily on social media & can also be found on our website. We can’t wait to see you! #itsthebest #virtualcamp

Posted by YMCA Camp Reed on Sunday, June 28, 2020

  • Ride bikes along the Centennial Trail
  • Visit the Kendall Yards night market—just don’t forget your mask!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.