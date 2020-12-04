4 The Helpers: This year’s light display at Cowley Park goes out to you, frontline workers

SPOKANE, Wash. — The lights are up at Cowley Park! Each year, the Extreme Team and community partners decorate the park to bring some extra joy to the children at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

The pandemic hasn’t gotten in the way of tradition. In fact, this year’s display is dedicated to the frontline workers who have bravely fought to keep us safe during a year of uncertainty.

The ‘4 The Helpers’ theme was chosen to thank all those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with healthcare workers. This year’s display is all thanks to Avista, Directors Mortgage and ACE Hardware.

