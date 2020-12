4 The Helpers: Extreme Team lighting up Cowley Park display Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Extreme Team will light up the annual holiday display at Cowley Park on Thursday!

Volunteers have been working all week to string lights through the trees, so patients and workers at the hospital can enjoy the lights this holiday season.

This year’s theme is “4 The Helpers” and is meant to honor those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

